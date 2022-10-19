Artwork by NCWV students to be on display at the Capitol

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Artwork by students from north-central West Virginia will be on display at the State Capitol building next week.

The artwork is from regional winners of the sixth Kids Kick Opioids Contest, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office.

The artwork designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse were created by the following students:

Amelia Henderson of Simpson Elementary School in Harrison County

Mary Calvert of Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County

Miley Summers, Gabriella Clay and Hailey Hauser of East Fairmont Middle School

Lucas Runner and Hunter Richards of Monongah Middle School in Marion County

Kloey Cosner, Tyler Frankhouser, Sheridan Hudson, Beatrice Clevenger and Kylie Corwin of Rivesville Elementary & Middle School in Marion County

Rachel Hile and Bella Loucks of Tucker Valley Elementary & Middle School in Tucker County

Artwork from the following students will also be on display at the Capitol through Nov. 7:

Erin Walls from Winfield Middle School in Putnam County, selected as this year’s statewide winner

Mary Calvert from Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County

Aryana Hinz from Moorefield Middle School in Hardy County

Sheridan Hudson from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County

Abby Allen from Spanishburg Elementary School in Mercer County

“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students and shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our hope is the work of these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol.”

Walls’s design also appeared as a public service announcement in newspapers across West Virginia.

In addition, entries from Walls and the state runners-up can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website.

The Attorney General received a total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools across West Virginia.

The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.

Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.

The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.

