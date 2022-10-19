Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon city councilman and former mayor David McCauley was set on speaking out publicly for the first time since the FBI raided his home at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

However, Buckhannon mayor Robbie Skinner quickly stopped him from reading his written statement as he was mid-sentence.

During the councilmember comment portion of the meeting, when it was his turn, McCauley initially commented on agenda items. He then said “finally, Mr. Skinner I have a short statement I’d like to read. On September 30, my home was searched by authorities. I’ve been entirely cooperative–”

Mayor Skinner interjected, “I’m not sure that this is the appropriate place to talk about this. We talk about the business of the city and the agenda. I’m not sure this is the right platform.”

McCauley rebutted, “I’ve got three sentences; that’s all I have.”

Another councilmember interjected, “I think we should listen to the mayor. That’s my opinion.”

McCauley then surrendered and deferred to council.

5 News tried to track down McCauley for comment, but he could not be reached.

When asked why he stopped McCauley from making his statement during the meeting, Mayor Skinner told 5 News that he permits only matters of city business to discussed, and that this is a personal matter.

Skinner did tell 5 News the city is aware of the raid and would not comment further.

