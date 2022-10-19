Cold weather, snow today, nicer weather later on!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain and snow showers will push in this morning and afternoon, but as for what that means for your commute, as well as what happens after today, find that out in the video above or in the post below.

Yesterday was cold and cloudy, with a few areas seeing light snow flurries. Those came from a low-pressure system that dragged cold air from Canada into the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic region. More moisture and cold air will flow in this morning, leading to snow showers during the morning commute. Most of the snow showers will be in the mountains, but some rain/snow mix will move through the lowlands as well. This precipitation becomes less widespread and more isolated to the mountains by midday, and after 4 PM, rain and snow showers move northeast. By that time, we’re looking at little more than trace amounts in the lowlands, and at least 1″ to 2″ in the mountains, with some areas going up to 3″. Besides that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s. Overnight, that area of low-pressure lifts out of the US, allowing drier air to push in. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will still drop to the low-30s in some areas, however, so it will be cold outside. Tomorrow afternoon will be much nicer, with sunny skies, southwest winds of 10-15 mph and temperatures reaching the low-to-mid-50s in some areas. Thereafter, southwesterly air flow will cause temperatures to rise over the next few days, reaching into the 60s by Friday and the low-70s by the weekend. Combined with sunny skies, these next few days will be nice. It’s not until the middle of next week that temperatures fall back down, as a cold front pushes into our area. In short, snow showers push in this morning and afternoon, but afterwards, much warmer, sunnier conditions are expected these next few days.

Today: Rain and snow showers this morning, transitioning to clouds and isolated rain showers this afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light southwest winds. Low: 33.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, with a few clouds in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 55.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 65.

