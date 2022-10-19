First at 4 Forum: Harrison County Humane Society

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Frankie from the Harrison County Humane Society brought a 14-year-old dog with her on First at 4.

She brought a senior dog with her that’s up for adoption and talked about taking care of senior dogs and how often senior dogs are dropped off at the humane society.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Plane Crash
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son

Latest News

Kerstyn Miller and David Woodring
Two charged after children found living in home with ‘filth throughout’
First at 4 Forum: Riley Moore
First at 4 Forum: State Treasurer Riley Moore
First at 4 Forum: Riley Moore
First at 4 Forum: Riley Moore
Local officer and her K-9 attend a special training
Clarksburg police honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month