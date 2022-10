BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore joined First at 4.

He talked about the state’s newest jumpstart program, the 529 College Savings Sweepstakes and unclaimed property checks.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.