First Alert Evening Forecast

The snow flurries are out of here, but it is still going to be chilly tomorrow morning!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 19th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clearing: Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 56

Friday: Mostly sunny: High: 66

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High: 73

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

