Glenville man charged for kicking blind dog

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after officers said he kicked and strangled a blind dog.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Kelley Run Road in Gilmer County Tuesday afternoon after receiving a complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly met with 32-year-old Ray Wallbrown who was walking down the road with a blind dog in his hands. Officers said he “appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances” with bloody knuckles on his right hand.

Court documents say Wallbrown could not provide proof of vaccination or taxes for the dog.

Wallbrown allegedly became belligerent when officers asked if he kicked the dog. He later told officers he did kick the dog and his knuckles were bloody because “he had punched the ground.”

A witness said he saw Wallbrown kicking and strangling the dog as he walked up the road, adding that this is not the first time he has abused the dog, officers said.

As officers were arresting Wallbrown, they found two empty bags of methamphetamine and an empty bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Wallbrown has been charged with failure to register and vaccinate a dog and cruelty to animals. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $6,000 bond.

