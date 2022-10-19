I-79 shutdown after single-vehicle rollover wreck
The single-vehicle rollover wreck happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Northbound lanes of I-79 are shutdown due to a wreck, officials said.
Emergency officials told 5 News all northbound lanes are likely to be shutdown for an extended period of time near mile marker 108 in Harrison County.
Several agencies are responding.
Officials did not confirm whether there were any injuries to those involved.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
