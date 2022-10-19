I-79 shutdown after single-vehicle rollover wreck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Northbound lanes of I-79 are shutdown due to a wreck, officials said.

Emergency officials told 5 News all northbound lanes are likely to be shutdown for an extended period of time near mile marker 108 in Harrison County.

The single-vehicle rollover wreck happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Several agencies are responding.

Officials did not confirm whether there were any injuries to those involved.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

