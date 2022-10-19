BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jimmy Clark Skidmore, 67 of St. Clairsville, OH, formerly of Webster Springs passed away October 15, 2022. Jimmy was born February 12, 1955 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Billie Lee and Geraline Kathrine “Susie” Spencer Skidmore. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Billy Lee Skidmore, Jr.Jimmy was a Christian by faith. He was a heavy equipment operator; he enjoyed cars, racing cars, trips to the beach, fishing, 4-wheeler rides and enjoyed taking mechanical things apart to see how they work. Jimmy loved people and loved to laugh; he would do anything to help someone in need even if it meant to give you the shirt off his back he would do it. Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Skidmore; daughter, Jennifer Skidmore; sisters, Kathy Hamrick, Marjorie (Reggie) Stewart and Connie (Ken) Skidmore; several nieces and nephews; companion, Betty Houghton; honorary children, Jason (Misty) and Brian; honorary grandchildren, Latisha and Kendra; and honorary great grandchildren, Madison and Kenley. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana with Pastor Reggie Stewart officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Skidmore family.

