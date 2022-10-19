Local officer and her K-9 attended a special training

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone and her K-9 Ion are back patrolling the streets of Clarksburg.

The duo recently returned from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers Conference held in Michigan earlier this month.

McGlone said a lot of the scenarios set up in the training were not only challenging for Ion, but for her as well.

She said she’s continuing the education by bringing those ideas back to the local community and other K-9 handlers.

“We have a duty and an expectation to provide the best service that we can to our community. The more training we do, the better team we are, the better we can help serve the community that we’re within that looks to us in their time of need.”

There is a lot of work and time that goes into training a K-9 before they are certified.

McGlone said K-9 Ion is originally from Croatia, but they got him from Pinegrove Kennels in Ohio.

She said the breeders in Europe are very particular when making potential police dogs.

“Part of the training does start in Europe a lot of apprehension. they do a lot of the bite work and apprehension work in Europe. They come with a little bit of a base knowledge of some things. The master trainer puts them through trials and picks the dogs that he feels would work best for the k-9 team that he is preparing.”

She said she was interested in K-9′s since she was a kid, and knew this was something she wanted to pursue.

McGlone said K-9 Ion was the police stations first dog, and the community played a big role by providing donations in order for the police station to get him. He has already given so much back to the community.

“We have a lot of drugs coming into the area, and we’ve been very successful working on some of that drug trafficking and getting a lot of those dangerous drugs off the street.”

“K-9 Ion is probably the best partner I could ever ask for.”

If you want to see more of K-9 Ion you can follow his Facebook page linked here.

