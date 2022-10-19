Local police station raises awareness for breast cancer in unique way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Department is paying tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a unique way.

They recently decorated one of their cars for breast cancer awareness. It’s their second year doing this, and they say it’s extremely important for the officers.

Sergeant McGlone said they took it up a notch this year to spread awareness.

“Last year we decaled that cruiser up, and actually parked it for the month in front of city hall for breast cancer awareness. This year we’ve taken the awareness up a level, and we have officers actually taking it throughout the community on routine patrol just to spread the awareness throughout the community.”

You can be on the look out for the car throughout the month of October.

