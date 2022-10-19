Major upgrades to Bowden Hatchery completed

BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bowden State Fish Hatchery reopened on Tuesday after being closed since 2020 for major renovations.

The hatchery features more than a mile of raceways where fish are reared, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

“I want to see West Virginia transformed into the best trout fishery in the country,” Gov. Justice said. “With all these new renovations we have here today, we’re quickly making that a reality. People are waking up to the fact that West Virginia has some of the most pristine and beautiful fishing waters in the world. I truly believe that when we invest in our tourism resources, like fishing, we see returns beyond what we can imagine.”

The renovation project is expected to result in the production of more than 300,000 trout each year for stocking throughout the state.

Visitors to the hatchery are reminded to refrain from throwing objects into the raceway, attempting to feed the fish and placing hands or other objects in the water.

“Upgrading and maintaining our fish hatcheries are critical components of West Virginia’s trout management program,” noted WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “These hatchery enhancements will increase trout production and improve fishing opportunities for anglers across the state.”

The Bowden State Fish Hatchery is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Opening and closing times may vary to ensure public safety and depending on hatchery activities. For more information, call 304-637-0238.

