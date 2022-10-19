Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Plane Crash
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son

Latest News

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment