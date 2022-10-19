Man accused of traveling across the country to sexually abuse teen federally indicted

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Washington man is accused of traveling across the country to have sex with a minor in Barbour County.

33-year-old Nathaniel J. Davis was indicted on the following charges, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld:

One count of “Interstate Travel with Intent to Engage in Sexual Act with a Minor”

One count of “Possession of Child Pornography”

One count of “Commission of a Felony Offense Involving a Minor by a Person Required to Register as a Sex Offender”

Davis, a registered sex offender, is accused of traveling to West Virginia to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and having child pornography on his phone, officials said.

Davis was arrested in May and told officers he traveled to West Virginia “for a fresh start” and to “mentor a 13-year-old boy who lives in Philippi,” according to a criminal complaint.

Davis faces up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the interstate travel charge. He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the child pornography charge and faces 10 years in prison for the final charge.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

