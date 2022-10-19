Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon after a man fell down an elevator shaft.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the old box factory on 12th Street in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The man fell about 20 feet down the elevator shaft, authorities said.

Officials were not able to confirm what the man’s condition is, but a 5 News reporter on the scene saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

Responding agencies included Fairmont City Police, Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Plane Crash
W.Va. man one of those dead in plane crash outside of Parkersburg
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
Michael Murphy
Fairmont man charged with murder of son

Latest News

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Artwork by NCWV students to be on display at the Capitol
West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award
West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award
Bowden Hatchery
Major upgrades to Bowden Hatchery completed