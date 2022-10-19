FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday afternoon after a man fell down an elevator shaft.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the old box factory on 12th Street in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The man fell about 20 feet down the elevator shaft, authorities said.

Officials were not able to confirm what the man’s condition is, but a 5 News reporter on the scene saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

Responding agencies included Fairmont City Police, Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.