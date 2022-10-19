Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash

WTAP News @ 5
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals.

Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.

Parker wanted to give back to the people who responded to the call and to what first responders do every day. All they needed to do was show their badge and ID to get a free meal.

“Just because I was here in the morning like at 7 am I kind of saw all the trucks going by and like we’ve been involved in the community before, I figured they would be pretty appreciative of it because it was a pretty big and scary event for multiple people driving by,” Parker said. “It definitely had an impact on the area that’s for sure and I figured the first responders have worked hard to get through that. I’m sure they would appreciate it.”

Dunn and Parker said they were able to serve a lot of first responders Tuesday. They were happy to help with a chance to show their appreciation for the hard work first responders do every day.

They work so hard every day and seeing them with such an interesting incident, you don’t see that very much around here,” Dunn said. “I know that can be really stressful and scary and it can affect anybody not just first responders but they definitely see the impact the most.

