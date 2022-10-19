Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday.

Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.

Twins and triplets don’t run in the family. So it was a complete surprise.

Lindsey said, it’s been a learning curve. However, after establishing a routine. They’ve been able to do so many things they never imagined.

“There are things I never thought I would do, like carry two babies up to bed at once or three sometimes. Give two babies a bath at once, and you know, sometimes three,” she explained.

When asked to describe the triplets’ favorite activities, this was what Lindsey said,”They love to dance, eat and team up against mom and dad, which is the truth.”

She explained the family had support from friends, family and co-workers, which allowed them to grow together and navigate parenthood as both new parents and parents to triplets.

“It is going to be awesome later on too. They’ll always have a friend to learn things from and to play with. Also we can sometimes sit back and relax and let them play when they’re older,” Lindsey added.

