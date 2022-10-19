Two charged after children found living in home with ‘filth throughout’

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after officers said two children were found living in a Fairmont home with “filth throughout.”

Deputies assisted child protective service workers with a home check at a home in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

At the home, deputies said half of it had no electricity and had “filth throughout,” such as a toilet with backed up feces in the bathroom.

In a bedroom where 22-year-old Kerstyn Miller and 28-year-old David Woodring, both of Fairmont, were staying, drug paraphernalia was “in plain view” and easily accessible to a 3-month-old and a 3-year-old. Officers said the 3-month-old was wrapped up in a blanket on the bed near the drugs.

The 3-year-old was sitting on a bed in another bedroom that had “burnt tinfoil with drug residue and a glass pipe” on the dresser at the end of the bed.

Officers said they also found two bowls used for smoking narcotics on the kitchen table within reach of the child.

Also in the kitchen, the refrigerator had no power and very little food in it. What food that was in it and the freezer portion was molded and rotten, the report says.

Court documents say both Miller and Woodring told CPS they used narcotics while caring for the children “in recent days” and would later test positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Miller and Woodring have each been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $40,012 bond each.

