WV antlerless deer firearms season set to open

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season.

“With fall foliage peaking all round the state, the first segment of our antlerless deer firearms season is one of the best times to go hunting in West Virginia this year,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “And with favorable weather, hunters have a great opportunity this weekend to hunt from their tree stands.”

In addition to giving hunters more opportunities to take a deer, the antlerless season is designed to control the deer population and promote healthier and more productive deer herds.

For every antlerless deer harvested in the October season, there will be more food for the remaining deer during the winter months.

All antlerless deer taken during the season must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp or with a Class DT license.

Landowners hunting on their own property do not have to purchase a Class N or NN stamp.

Only one antlerless deer may be taken on each stamp.

For bag limits by county, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available by clicking here.

The first segment of the antlerless deer firearms season will close Oct. 23.

Hunters who can’t make it out for the first segment have a chance to participate in three additional segments, scheduled to take place Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 28-31.

