WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity

WTAP News @ 5 - WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Extension and OSU Extension are looking to partner together to help with food insecurity in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

The two extension offices are coming together for a meal-packing campaign to provide food for people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

With WVU Extension providing roughly 130 thousand meals and OSU Extension coming with 150 to 160 thousand meals.

Lily Wright, the AmeriCorps Vista at the WVU Center for Community Engagement says that the two groups want to bridge the divide between urban and rural areas.

And to help with the food insecurity issue that is affecting the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We are traveling to Parkersburg and we are meeting on the Williamstown-Marietta bridge to kind of honor this partnership and have a discussion about bridging the urban to rural divide. What the two schools can do to combat food insecurity here on out. And how we can support local organizations that combat food insecurity every single day,” says Wright.

The two sides will be meeting at the Williamstown-Marietta Bridge on Thursday at 10:30 in the morning for this collaboration.

And that the two groups will be honoring “local food heroes” in the community.

Including Old Man Rivers and The Gathering Place.

The West Virginia University Mountaineer and Brutus Buckeye will also be at the event.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Elliott triplets featured for their first birthday.
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday

Latest News

Retired airman speaks out about tuition program that leaves guardsmen in debt
Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
BHS Homecoming Parade.
Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities
Fox Nation crews film at The Greenbrier, July 2022
Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property
Local groups share tips on winter home prep
Winter home weatherization tips