WVU study suggests those with obesity may have more difficulty fending off COVID

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study from a WVU researcher investigates why those with obesity may have more difficulty fending off COVID-19.

In the study, Katherine Lee, a researcher with the WVU School of Medicine, says female obese mice experienced worse disease symptoms, showing the importance of both obesity and biological sex in COVID-19 outcomes.

“No human is 100% healthy in every respect,” said Lee. “There are always going to be little differences in the way our bodies function and those changes can ultimately affect the ways we respond to everything. So, I think as soon as we start incorporating those differences and changes — metabolic diseases and preexisting conditions — into our work, we can learn more about how vaccines and therapeutics might be more or less effective in these people.”

On average, the mice in the study that developed obesity experienced more severe disease than their counterparts did. They also showed symptoms sooner.

However, Lee said the disparities were pronounced in the female mice than in the males. Female mice in the obesity group also experienced high viral burdens and the most inflammation in their lungs.

“Clinically, a lot of data shows that men are more predisposed to severe COVID-19 than women,” Lee said. “While we can’t translate our findings from female mice directly to female humans, they do indicate an area for future study. Why does sex play a role in outcomes of COVID-19? And how is obesity a confounding factor?”

Lee said the findings are relevant to the development of new vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, as well as other respiratory diseases.

“These mice are a new preclinical model we developed to be used as another tool to measure the protection of vaccines and other therapeutics the Vaccine Development Center has in development,” Lee said. “What we see with SARS-CoV-2 in a host with metabolic disease here is potentially relevant to respiratory pathogens and diseases. Preexisting conditions and comorbidities are going to be really important to consider moving forward.”

Click here to view Lee’s findings.

