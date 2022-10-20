100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County.

Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old female from Berkeley County.

A total of 7,487 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are 868 active cases in West Virginia.

46 counties are green and 9 counties are yellow are on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Counties in NCWV that are in the yellow are Pocahontas, Webster, Lewis, Barbour and Tucker Counties.

Of the confirmed active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, 154 of those are in the hospital, 26 are in the ICU, and eight are on ventilators. One pediatric case of COVID-19 is in the hospital as well.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (76), Boone (8), Braxton (4), Brooke (10), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (27), Gilmer (2), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (6), Hardy (3), Harrison (53), Jackson (11), Jefferson (30), Kanawha (82), Lewis (10), Lincoln (12), Logan (22), Marion (33), Marshall (10), Mason (6), McDowell (14), Mercer (34), Mineral (17), Mingo (17), Monongalia (36), Monroe (10), Morgan (11), Nicholas (13), Ohio (20), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (22), Putnam (10), Raleigh (43), Randolph (10), Ritchie (0), Roane (5), Summers (15), Taylor (5), Tucker (5), Tyler (4), Upshur (9), Wayne (8), Webster (6), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (35), Wyoming (20). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

