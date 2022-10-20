100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19

(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County.

Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 90-year old female from Berkeley County.

A total of 7,487 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

As of Thursday, there are 868 active cases in West Virginia.

46 counties are green and 9 counties are yellow are on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Counties in NCWV that are in the yellow are Pocahontas, Webster, Lewis, Barbour and Tucker Counties.

Of the confirmed active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, 154 of those are in the hospital, 26 are in the ICU, and eight are on ventilators. One pediatric case of COVID-19 is in the hospital as well.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (76), Boone (8), Braxton (4), Brooke (10), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (27), Gilmer (2), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (6), Hardy (3), Harrison (53), Jackson (11), Jefferson (30), Kanawha (82), Lewis (10), Lincoln (12), Logan (22), Marion (33), Marshall (10), Mason (6), McDowell (14), Mercer (34), Mineral (17), Mingo (17), Monongalia (36), Monroe (10), Morgan (11), Nicholas (13), Ohio (20), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (5), Preston (22), Putnam (10), Raleigh (43), Randolph (10), Ritchie (0), Roane (5), Summers (15), Taylor (5), Tucker (5), Tyler (4), Upshur (9), Wayne (8), Webster (6), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (35), Wyoming (20). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Elliott triplets featured for their first birthday.
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday

Latest News

JOANN Fabrics location in Bridgeport, WV
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
Retired airman speaks out about tuition program that leaves guardsmen in debt
Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
BHS Homecoming Parade.
Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities