Bridgeport kicks off Homecoming weekend activities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School kicked off homecoming weekend with its annual parade.

While homecoming was typically a high school event students from elementary and middle school were involved as well.

Various clubs, classes, and sports decorated floats and threw candy along the way.

The theme of this year’s parade was “A Night at the Cinema.”

Classes decorated floats that were inspired by different movie franchises.

The seniors were “Top Gun,” juniors were “Star Wars”, sophomores were “Jurassic Park,” and freshmen were “Back to the Future.”

The students had their homecoming assembly Thursday in school.

Then the Indians were to play Princeton on Friday for the Homecoming football game. At half-time of the game the Homecoming Queen and Maid of Honor would be announced.

Students finished off the week of fun on Saturday with the homecoming dance at the high school.

