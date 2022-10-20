Carbon monoxide levels detected in elementary school

Carbon monoxide levels detected in elementary school
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Around noon Wednesday, small levels of carbon monoxide were detected at Gauley River Elementary in Nicholas County, forcing some students to the gymnasium.

Nicholas County Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick said while the levels were not dangerous, precautions were taken.

“Never at any time were our students in any danger,” she said.

Burge-Tetrick said they posted on Facebook about the carbon monoxide levels and also contacted parents to make sure they knew what was going on.

Found during a routine inspection, the slightly elevated levels are believed to be linked to a faulty rooftop furnace, Maintenance Director Allen Stump said.

“The exact issues with that unit, we haven’t identified that 100% yet,” Stump said.

Burge-Tetrick said the plan is for students to return to school Thursday, as school officials are confident there is no danger.

She added that their HVAC should be working despite losing one of the furnaces.

Meanwhile, carbon monoxide detectors are in place throughout the school.

