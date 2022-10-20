Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr. receive Big 12 honors

Legg named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, Mathis named Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr receive Big 12 honors
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr receive Big 12 honors(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers received Big 12 honors for their performance against Baylor on Thursday night.

Casey Legg has been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Six games in and he has yet to miss a field goal, 10-of-10 for the Charleston native this season. Arguably the most important field goal of the year for Legg came against the bears, a 23-yarder for the Mountaineer with 33 seconds to go, that one sealed the deal on West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over reigning Big 12 Champs Baylor.

Tony Mathis Jr. was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Mathis ran for a career high 163 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. His yardage marked the most by a Mountaineer in a game since Leddie Brown in 2020. Mathis leads the team in total rushing years with 459.

