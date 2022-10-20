Class AA Region I Cross Country Championships

Results from the top local finishers
Class AA Region I XC Championships
Class AA Region I XC Championships(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AA Region I Cross Country Championships got underway in Grafton on Thursday afternoon.

Girls (Individual)

Top 12 advance to the State Tournament

1. Kailee Haymond (East Fairmont) 20:08

4. Emily Viani (Grafton)

5. Naveah Premo (Fairmont Senior)

6. Taylor Hess (North Marion)

7. Layna Grassi (Philip Barbour)

9. Bella Haught (Fairmont Senior)

12. Addie Elliott (North Marion)

Girls (Team)

Top 3 advance to the State Tournament

1. Fairmont Senior

2. Philip Barbour

3. East Fairmont

Boys (Individual)

Top 11 advance to the State Tournament

3. Nathaniel Stuck (East Fairmont)

7. Drew Moore (East Fairmont)

8. Josiah Brannen (Fairmont Senior)

11. J.T. Veltri (Grafton)

Boys (Team)

Top three advance to the State Tournament

2. East Fairmont

3. Fairmont Senior

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
I-79 Wreck
Single-vehicle rollover wreck shuts down I-79
Elliott triplets featured for their first birthday.
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday

Latest News

The WVU secondary showcases big improvement
The Mountaineer secondary is improving through experience
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr receive Big 12 honors
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr. receive Big 12 honors
WVSSAC high school football rankings ahead of week nine
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings
NCWV Sectional Brackets
NCWV Soccer sectionals begin