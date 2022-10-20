GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AA Region I Cross Country Championships got underway in Grafton on Thursday afternoon.

Girls (Individual)

Top 12 advance to the State Tournament

1. Kailee Haymond (East Fairmont) 20:08

4. Emily Viani (Grafton)

5. Naveah Premo (Fairmont Senior)

6. Taylor Hess (North Marion)

7. Layna Grassi (Philip Barbour)

9. Bella Haught (Fairmont Senior)

12. Addie Elliott (North Marion)

Girls (Team)

Top 3 advance to the State Tournament

1. Fairmont Senior

2. Philip Barbour

3. East Fairmont

Boys (Individual)

Top 11 advance to the State Tournament

3. Nathaniel Stuck (East Fairmont)

7. Drew Moore (East Fairmont)

8. Josiah Brannen (Fairmont Senior)

11. J.T. Veltri (Grafton)

Boys (Team)

Top three advance to the State Tournament

2. East Fairmont

3. Fairmont Senior

