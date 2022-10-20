Death investigation is now a murder case

Death investigation is now murder case in Huntington
Death investigation is now murder case in Huntington(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Forensic investigators and detectives determined that McKinney was murdered.

Anyone with information regarding McKinney’s death should call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway Thursday evening in West Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The scene is along Jefferson Avenue between 22nd Street West and 23rd Street West.

Police are inside a home that’s surrounded by crime scene tape. It’s unknown what led up to the death.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more details.

