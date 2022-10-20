Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Forensic investigators and detectives determined that McKinney was murdered.

Anyone with information regarding McKinney’s death should call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1025, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

