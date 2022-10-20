Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation

Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice system
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTE, OHIO (WTAP) -

Salvage crews cleaned up the scene of Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Marietta.

The plane’s wreckage will be taken Clayton, Delaware, according to lead investigator Aaron McCarter.

McCarter says the salvage company specializes in aircraft recovery and has hangars investigators can continue to work in a controlled environment.

McCarter, who is with the National Transportation Safety Board, says the NTSB and the FAA are continuing to investigate the crash. Thursday morning the wreckage was turned over so crews could get a closer look at the flight control.

Crews will be looking at the engine, propellers, if the flight control was fully functional and the electrical system, according to McCarter. He also said he will be paying close attention to the de-ice system of the plane. McCarter said the weather Tuesday morning could have been conducive to creating ice.

McCarter also mentioned that the EPA will be coming to the scene in the next few days to look at any impact on the surrounding area.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
JOANN Fabrics location in Bridgeport, WV
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies

Latest News

Jason Bell
Man sentenced for federal sex offender charge
A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after a trial this week in Marlinton.
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
Halloween inflatables display.
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together