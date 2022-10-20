FBI hosts Teen Academy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This FBI academy isn’t in Quantico, it’s right here in Bridgeport.

Thursday afternoon 85 teens got an inside look at how the FBI operates. These high schoolers got special training from some top notch investigators.

They learned about corruption, cyber crime, and terrorism. On top of that, courses on investigative tactics like evidence gathering, interviewing witnesses, and polygraph exams.

FBI CJIS Section Chief for Law Enforcement Support Scott Schubert says this kind of learning adds realism.

“Obviously there’s so many tv shows that people watch and get to see some of the things, but here you get to not just see it, but you get to see it’s a human behind that and it’s somebody who’s just like them,” said Schubert.

Things like GPA, community involvement, and an essay were all considered for these high school juniors and seniors to get into the academy.

Dalton Auvil attends Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He says one day he’d like to do information technology for the FBI.

“There’s so many jobs you can do here between fingerprints, solving crimes, and call the FBI -- I mean there’s so much opportunity here,” said Auvil.

Although not everybody there plans on going into the criminal justice field -- Schubert says because the FBI does so much it may open other doors, but he still hopes to see some of the students back there some day.

“But when you include people in it they feel a part of it and take something back from it and I think -- I believe truly some of these students are going to say ‘I want to do this,’” said Schubert.

