Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away.

Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins.

He began his career in wastewater treatment in Belington, following earlier positions as a truck driver and construction worker. He was also a farmer and volunteered as a youth basketball and baseball coach.

Mike Currence, who recently retired as head of the Wastewater Collection Department and is now consulting for the Sanitary Board, remembers Wolfe as an excellent supervisor who showed a strong commitment not only to his work but to his family.

“I worked under Mike for 3 years, and he was always good to work for and work with,” said Currence. “He reminded you of the typical ‘good old country boy.’ He never wanted anything fancy and just desired the necessities. He was a family man through and through and cherished his family more than anything.”

Whitney Hymes, the current chief operator of the Elkins wastewater system, said Wolfe was an expert in his field and never hesitated to share his knowledge.

“Not only could Mike fix anything, but he had a gift for teaching others,” said Hymes. “He was always willing to explain things and would take as long as necessary to help you understand.”

Hymes also said Wolfe was often contacted by personnel from other wastewater systems for advice and was twice recognized by the West Virginia Rural Water Association as the state’s Wastewater Operator of the Year.

