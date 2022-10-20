Greenbrier Resort shares magic behind Christmas movie filmed on the property

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wait is over! The Greenbrier Resort is finally opening up about a special film project that took place over the summer.

“Christmas at The Greenbrier” will debut on Fox Nation streaming services on Thanksgiving.

The project required The Greenbrier to host Christmas in July for two weeks while filming took place. Employees say it was a magical experience.

“We’re extremely excited,” Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations at The Greenbrier, said of the movie’s upcoming release. “Christmas has always been such a special time here at The Greenbrier, and to have it sort of featured to the world in this way, in this movie is fantastic for everybody, and we’re just as excited as everybody else to see it...”

As an added bonus, The Greenbrier will be hosting special showings of the movie. Overnight guests who stay on the property between November 4 and November 23 will get a first look at the film before it debuts.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.