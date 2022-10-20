Hardy County man sentenced to more than 12 years for drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Moorefield man was sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars for a federal drug charge, officials said.

42-year-old Victor Self was sentenced to 148 months of incarceration for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Self pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Self admitted to working with others to sell methamphetamine from May 7, 2019 through August 9, 2019 in Grant County and elsewhere, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

