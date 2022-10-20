JOANN Fabrics set to close in Bridgeport

JOANN Fabrics location in Bridgeport, WV
JOANN Fabrics location in Bridgeport, WV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall.

Officials with the fabric and crafts store said closing will start on Nov. 27.

The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023.

The store is located at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The closest JOANN locations will be in Parkersburg and Pittsburgh.

