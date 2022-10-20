JOANN Fabrics set to close in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall.

Officials with the fabric and crafts store said closing will start on Nov. 27.

The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023.

The store is located at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The closest JOANN locations will be in Parkersburg and Pittsburgh.

