Kingwood does public testing of election equipment before election

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County invited the public in to their new election room to test the equipment out for voting.

Official’s said they had a mock script for people to put in the system, so they could see what it will be like on election day.

Dave Price a Preston County Commissioner said the machines are incredible, but there are a lot of elements to it.

He said that’s why it’s so important to test the equipment out and run through it.

“I think here in West Virginia and particularly here in Preston county, I know that we feel really proud of the fact that we work together to make sure that every little piece of the puzzle is put together, so that are elections are secure, and accurate, and honest.”

He said it’s important we do these tests for the public, so they can trust not only them but the system itself to properly count their vote.

Officials said don’t forget to vote dates for early voting depend on your county, and Nov. 8th is the general election.

