The Mountaineer secondary is improving through experience

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer defense has been up and down, namely the secondary struggled at the beginning of the year, almost to the point of catastrophy as defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley coined it.

With injuries to several key places, including an ability in Charles Woods that this defense was looking towards for game-changing differences, it wasn’t a smooth sailing start during those first few games.

When you’re forced to adjust to a teams offense while putting in younger guys who don’t have the game experience, that are young, that might not be at a point where they’re ready, it’s tough, but they learn and players grow, which is apparent as Lesley compared week two versus week six. Against Kansas, it was a struggle to stay above water in the situations they were put in, but when it came time to adjust in week six in similar situations that were seen in week two, the outcome is different.

“Early in the year your right there’s not a lot of continuity but now the more guys play, which experience is the best teacher, the more guys game we got, the easy in a game, we got, somebody’s down, well now they have the experience to go out and play a series, come over here lets get on the board this is what they’re giving us this is what we need to go to, to where four games ago that guys sitting there going ohh, you know it’s totally different four games later and that’s the only way to get better at that is the experience, bright thing is for the future is you’re gonna have a bunch of guys that now have that in game experience,” said Lesley.

