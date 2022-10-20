Parsons man charged for firing shotgun in store, barricading himself in home

Herbert Bennett
Herbert Bennett(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man is facing charges after officers said he fired a shotgun in a dollar store and barricaded himself inside of his home.

Authorities received a call around 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a man shooting a light out at a dollar store in Parsons with a shotgun then taking off in a vehicle, according to a release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department.

Through an investigation and witness statements, deputies identified the man as 71-year-old Herbert Bennett and that he likely returned to his home in Parsons.

Officers obtained an arrest and search warrant for the incident, and the Mountain Regional Special Response Team was called to help in arresting Bennett.

The TCSD says Bennett was given an opportunity to surrender several times through telephone and loud speaker, but he reportedly refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside of the home.

The tactical team entered the home and arrested Bennett.

Bennett has been charged with felony wanton endangerment. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police, Parsons City Police, Parsons Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management and the Mountain Region Special Response Team assisted in the investigation.

