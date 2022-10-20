Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge

Tara Leary
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said.

32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leary admitted to distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in January 2020 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

