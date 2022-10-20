Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash.

WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years.

DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging to others. He was the type of man who would check in on you when you were down.

DeRubeis met Seevers through the music business and they quickly became friends. Seevers was in a band called Liecus, in which he played the guitar, produced, wrote songs, and more. His band not only made it to the radio but toured across the U.S. too.

Plus Seevers was a pilot and a golfer.

“I don’t know how he squeezed all the things into his life that he did between family and flying and music…he understood finance so well. He was really a well-rounded person,” DeRubeis said.

One of Seevers’ young aircraft students described him as ‘an amazing flight instructor, mentor, friend, and aviator,’ adding that one day he hopes to be like him.

DeRubeis plans on setting up a rock and roll celebration in Seevers’ memory.

