Warmer temperatures and sunshine after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing cold temperatures and even rain and snow showers yesterday, today will be slightly warmer and sunnier. As for what tomorrow and the weekend are like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, a low-pressure system in Canada brought rain and snow showers to our region, but it pushed up further northeast and took the moisture from it last night and a high-pressure system started pushing from out west, allowing skies to clear out. As a result, this afternoon will be quiet, with partly sunny skies and only a few clouds. Temperatures will only reach the mid-50s, however, and southwest winds of 10-15 mph will make those temperatures feel colder. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the low-30s. So it will be cold outside. Winds will be light as well. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-60s, close to average for October. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach into the upper-60s to low-70s, as strong southwesterly flow, from a high-pressure system northeast of us and upper-level ridging, drags warm air into our region. Combined with sunny skies, this weekend will be perfect for going outside. The sunshine and warm temperatures last until early next week, when a cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures to West Virginia. In short, after today, nice, warm conditions will last well into next week, so enjoy these next few days while you can.

Today: Mostly sunny. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 35.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Light south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72.

