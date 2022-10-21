5 Sports’ Sit Down: Bridgeport Student Section

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport student section leaders Avery Sprouse and Brennan Cropp join this week’s 5 Sports Sit Down.

They describe the Indians’ student section as energetic and a nod to what the Bridgeport community represents, “I think it just shows that we all as a community love each other and will always be here, and really there’s no community around like it,” said Cropp.

For Sprouse, the themes have been a big part of her love for Friday nights, especially their ‘Color Me Rad’ fundraiser.

“It can get crazy, it depends on the game but usually we get them pretty ready to go and everyone doing the chants and even outside of the student section just all the fans, I think there’s a lot of support in Bridgeport football,” said Cropp.

Both Sprouse and Cropp are going to miss Friday nights at Bridgeport when they graduate, “I’m really gonna miss Friday night lights, it’s so fun to get everyone out here and just all be rooting for the same thing,” said Sprouse.

“Probably I would say Friday nights lights as well because I just love the atmosphere and I love coming out here every Friday to support on my friends on the field and I know they love it too,” said Cropp.

Cropp dives into his favorite part of being a student section leader, “I would say the best part is just leading all the underclassman and showing them what’s it like to have, to be able to support our team and come out with our community and just do all the chants and get rallied up and ready.”

