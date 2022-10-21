Clarksburg City Council approves Youth Sports Committee

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - At Thursday night’s Clarksburg City Council meeting, a new youth sports committee was voted upon and approved.

The purpose of the committee is to improve the city’s engagement with youth sports.

The committee will be picked by the city council and will consist of members of the community involved in youth sports.

Councilor Jerry Riffle says it’s a great way to get different sports organizations on the same page with the city.

Riffle says growing up in Clarksburg, sports were a big part of his youth and a huge benefit to the community.

“You just build this bond and it’s just very needed, especially in a community that sometimes has struggles like Clarksburg has. So, it’s one thing I wanted to do once I got on council and really give back to the youth and connect to them and connect them better to our city because the more connected they are to our city, the more likely it is that they’ll stay around,” Riffle said.

Riffle says the committee will help local youth sports teams apply for grants and other resources.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.