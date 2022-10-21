Dante Stills closes in on TFL record

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills currently has 47.5 tackles for loss in his WVU career making him half a TFL away from passing Grant Wiley’s school record.

Stills is currently ranked No. 6 in school history in sacks with 21.5.

The Fairmont native has had a lot of growth from within, Coach Brown said h is statistically showing up as well but compared to the past he is making a lot more plays.

Other teams have him circled when they face the Mountaineers, they’ve tried to check runs awaay from him, slid protection to him, but the Mountaineers have played that game as well. Stills has played more defensive end and has shown his versatility by playing all four positions up front.

For Stills, he focuses on staying as calm as possible, playing fast and doing his job, “Dante is a unique combination of size, explosion, speed and athleticism. Wherever you put that guy, whether it’s run game or protection, they’re going to know him. If they don’t, you know, ID him, it’s a sign of disrespect. most of them do. He can create that type of issue. Dante has really taken it he comes in extra to work and learns. Good for him, good for us,” said defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.

