A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving and devoted daughter of James “Luke” and Carolyn “Jane” Spray White of Weston. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Nichols whom she married April 10, 1992, and two children, Catherine “Catie” Nichols, of Weston and Joseph “Joe” Nichols, also of Weston. She adored her family and was proud that her children followed her in coaching and helping the youth. Beth is also survived by her mother, Jane White, of Polk Creek, brother John White and his wife Lesley, and brother-in-law Dr. Robert “Rob” Snuffer all of Weston as well as her mother-in-law, Peggy Nichols, of Charleston and sisters-in-laws Karen Hill, Pam Burgess, Stephanie McKinley, and brothers-in-law Mark Nichols, Butch Hill, Billy Burgess, and Jim McKinley. Surviving are her beloved nephews John Paul Snuffer of Port Orange, FL, Leo White of Weston, Pat Snuffer of Weston, Luke White of Weston, Vincent Snuffer of Weston, Nick McKinley of Bridgeport, and Jason Burgess of Raleigh, NC, and nieces Candi McKinley of Bridgeport, and Crystal Montalto of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by aunts Becky Spray and Clara Mae Spray, and special cousins Rich Newbrough, Maureen Evich, and Ann Griffith as well as several cousins, extended family members, friends, and former students. She was preceded in death by her father, Luke White, older brother, Robert Joseph White, younger sister, Catherine White Snuffer, father-in-law, David Nichols, paternal grandparents Dominick Joseph and Anna McDermott White and maternal grandparents William and Mary Allman Spray. Also preceding her in death were her uncles Joe Spray, Dick Spray, Eugene Baker, and Bill Newbrough and aunts Joanne Baker and Mary Catherine Newbrough. Beth had countless close friends who will miss many fun adventures with their dear friend whether it was a fence meeting at a ballgame, meeting up at Ted Nash’s T & L or Dairy Mart or bumping into her at an event. Beth left a life-long impact on people because of her good humor, strong work ethic, gentle kindness, ability to motivate, and compassion beyond compare. She was a devout and life-long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Leading Creek, WV and valued her faith and community. She was involved in numerous charitable organizations and activities, but she preferred helping people by giving them her time, encouragement, and friendship. Once you met Beth, you were her friend for life. She graduated as a member of the Lewis County High School Class of 1980. She continued her education at Glenville State College where she earned her Bachelor’s in Education, forging life-long friendships and memories. She was a proud Pioneer. Beth retired in August 2021 from the Lewis County Board of Education from her work at Lewis County High School, Peterson Central Elementary School, Central Elementary School, and Weston Junior High School. She taught physical education, health, and drivers’ education to thousands of students-- teaching them everything from recreational sports to square dancing to weightlifting, health, and yoga. She will be remembered, though, more for who she taught rather than what she taught. She always had time for her students, never forgetting a face, and forming life-long relationships with everyone at school. She was named the Lewis County High School Teacher of the Year and the Choice Awards Teacher of the Year and was loved by students for her active involvement in curricular and extracurricular events. Last month she was inducted in the Lewis County High School Hall of Fame for her contributions as a cheerleading coach. Under her coaching, along with co-coaches, her teams earned state tournament berths seven times, with four regional titles, and one Big 10 Championship. She served on the WV Cheer Coach Council and was the Big 10 Coach of the Year. She also taught lifeguarding through the American Red Cross, swimming lessons at Jackson’s Mill, and water aerobics at the LC Park. Beth had a one-of-a-kind personality and never met a stranger. She was kind to all, generous with her time and valued relationships. She was a humble and charitable person who was fair, trustworthy, honest, and dedicated. Students will fondly remember her lessons of “kindness and respect” as well as being “proud of who you are, what you are and where you came from.” She served as PTO President and was on the St. Patrick Elementary School Advisory Board. She enjoyed driving around, attending sporting events, working on her family’s farm, and volunteering to help on community projects. She loved people of all ages and truly loved Lewis County. As you continue into the days ahead, we remind you that grief is love, and without love there would be no grief. Beth’s work on earth is proof of the love she leaves behind. As the hearts of Lewis County have been broken it is our hope and prayer that Beth’s legacy will live on as we continue to spread kindness and respect in her memory each and every day. Always remember “Be proud of who you are, what you are, and where you come from.”- Coach Beth In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Elementary School, 224 Center Avenue, Weston, WV 26452. Friends may be received at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, with the Rosary following the visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, with the Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck serving as celebrant and Father Gary Naegele as co-celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Loveberry, Lewis County. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.