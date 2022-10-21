First Alert Evening Forecast

That summer-feeling is back!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 19th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High: 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High: 71

Monday: Sunny: High: 74

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Wolfe
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid

Latest News

Expected highs for today, October 21, 2022.
Sunny, warm weekend, perfect for going outdoors!
highs tomorrow
Beautiful weather conditions ahead
Expected highs for today, October 20, 2022.
Warmer temperatures and sunshine after today!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast