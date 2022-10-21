First Alert Evening Forecast
That summer-feeling is back!
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 19th, 2022
For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.
If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Clear: Low: 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny: High: 72
Sunday: Mostly sunny: High: 71
Monday: Sunny: High: 74
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.