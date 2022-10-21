A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations.

For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground.

Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more people to enjoy.

Louden said, it was a long but rewarding process to set up the display.

“I have little magnets of each of the inflatables, and I start out with that. Kind of layer everything out the way I want it to go. Then you just kind of start at one end of the yard, and then you just keep going,” she explained.

Setting up the display had become a whole family affair.

“It’s family time. Even though, you know, we like sitting outside and just coming out and enjoying it all ourselves. Just knowing that we can do this as a family. It truly does make us come together and closer,” Stiles said.

Louden added they start in July brainstorming.

Stiles explained it’s all for a good cause bringing joy to their neighborhood during the holiday season.

“I’m like, ooo, slow car. Yay. You know, just knowing that you know they’re enjoying it and people are saying their kids love it you’re making my kids night, and that just makes us happy and makes our heart full,” she added.

The display had its own, Oogie-boogie mascot that was out to greet those driving by.

