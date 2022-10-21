Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd.

They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.

Christina Murphy small business owner of Pawsitively Delish said she has attended the Mylan Park Craft Show three years in a row now, and encourages everyone to support small businesses at events like this.

“You’re really supporting the small business owners of West Virginia and actually the tri-state area, because there’s vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania as well here. It’s just really important to think about spending your money with local people, because that’s who I think helps the most.”

Events like this is also a great way to grab some early Christmas gifts for family and friends.

If you missed the event today, you can catch it again tomorrow, Oct. 22nd from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

