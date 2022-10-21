House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the quality education at the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.

1. What’s the importance of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree?

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (or the AACN) recognizes a BSN as the minimum educational requirement for professional-level nursing practice. Nurses who have obtained their Bachelor of Science in Nursing can earn higher salaries and are better positioned to advance in their careers. Studies have also shown that there are less errors in patient care when bachelor’s prepared nurses are employed in clinical settings.

2. What is the quality of education students will receive?

The West Virginia University School of Nursing was established in 1960, so we have decades as an institution of evidence based and best practices. We are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. We are considered the No. 1 nursing school in the state, and we were recently ranked in the top 100 undergraduate nursing programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

3. Tell us more about the curriculum. What will students learn while obtaining their BSN?

Students in the fast-track program come to us with a bachelor’s degree – so they have a good base in science and humanities.

We expand on that base and facilitate learning in a variety of nursing courses. In addition to patient care courses, such as pediatrics, adult health, and maternal-child, students will learn pharmacology, ethics, leadership and much much, more.

Throughout all the academic and clinical experiences, students will focus on our five core competencies, including critical thinking, nursing interventions, professional role, caring and communication.

