JT Daniels continues to be instrumental for the Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has been instrumental for WVU this season. Some of the areas he’s always trying to improve include turnovers, explosives, third down success, loss yardage plays and red zone success.

Aside from the Texas game, Daniels has seen noticeable improvement in the gold and blue offense. They’re doing a lot of what they want but there’s always room for improvement.

Daniels has shown what it takes to be a good quarterback on the field, but he can also put what’s required into word, “Confidence is probably the number one thing which confidence is earned through preparation in my opinion. Fearless, not just in terms of taking a hit but you’ll throw picks, you’ll make bad decisions. You’ll miss game winners in your life. You’ll throw game losing picks, it’s going to happen. To be a consistent performer at quarterback you have to be fearless, no matter if you threw two picks on the last three passes. You have to have a quick memory. Get over it, keep throwing, make the right decision. If the right decision is to rip one in there, you have to rip one in there no matter what happened in the plays before,” said Daniels.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.