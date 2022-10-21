JT Daniels continues to be instrumental for the Mountaineers

Being fearless and confident are necessary quarterback traits
JT Daniels continues to be instrumental for the Mountaineers
JT Daniels continues to be instrumental for the Mountaineers(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has been instrumental for WVU this season. Some of the areas he’s always trying to improve include turnovers, explosives, third down success, loss yardage plays and red zone success.

Aside from the Texas game, Daniels has seen noticeable improvement in the gold and blue offense. They’re doing a lot of what they want but there’s always room for improvement.

Daniels has shown what it takes to be a good quarterback on the field, but he can also put what’s required into word, “Confidence is probably the number one thing which confidence is earned through preparation in my opinion. Fearless, not just in terms of taking a hit but you’ll throw picks, you’ll make bad decisions. You’ll miss game winners in your life. You’ll throw game losing picks, it’s going to happen. To be a consistent performer at quarterback you have to be fearless, no matter if you threw two picks on the last three passes. You have to have a quick memory. Get over it, keep throwing, make the right decision. If the right decision is to rip one in there, you have to rip one in there no matter what happened in the plays before,” said Daniels.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog murder
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
David McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI raid
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
JOANN Fabrics location in Bridgeport, WV
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies

Latest News

Dante Stills closes in on WVU TFL record
Dante Stills closes in on TFL record
Tucker County in midst of standout season
Tucker County football in midst of best season since 2012
Class AA Region I XC Championships
Class AA Region I Cross Country Championships
The WVU secondary showcases big improvement
The Mountaineer secondary is improving through experience