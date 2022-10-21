Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately.

The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said.

The closure is expected to last through next Thursday, Oct. 27.

Drivers are asked to allow additional time for their commute as delays are possible.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

