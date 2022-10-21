Lois Lee Carder Holden, 85, of Pricetown, went Home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew and WV Hospice.

On August 9, 1937, Lois blessed the lives of her parents, the late Doy Jennings Carder and Hazel Cox Carder. In addition to her parents, she was also greeted in Heaven with open arms by one grandchild, Mark Monroe Holden; and three siblings: Mary Jo Jones, Dick Carder, and Ron Carder.

In 1954 Lois married the love of her life Charles Raymond Holden. Since his passing she has missed him beyond measure. They have now been reunited to share eternity.

Forever cherishing their memories of Lois are her three children: Steve Holden and wife, Beth, of Weston, Pam Morrison and husband, Bruce, of Weston, and Robert Holden of Pricetown; four grandchildren: Amanda Rowan and husband, Jason, of Weston, Eric Morrison and wife, Brittany, of Monongah, Curtis Holden and wife, Angie, of Weston, and Abby Brough and husband, Nathan, of Salem, IN; nine great-grandchildren: Morgan, Austin, Mayson, Carder, Camden, Chloe, Hannah, Isaac, and Levi; three siblings: Don Carder of Churchville, Jim Carder of Camden, and Denny Carder and wife, Rose, of Sassafras; and her very best friend, Marolyn Perry of Pricetown.

Lois was a Weston High School graduate. She spent her years as a homemaker raising her children and caring for her home. Lois also sold Avon for many years. Her faith was very important to her and she was a member of the Miles Chapel United Methodist Church in Pricetown where she served as secretary for 32 years and sang with the choir. Lois was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending her time raising a flower garden. You could also find Lois cheering on the Mountaineers and Steelers during football season. What she loved most of all was watching her grandchildren play sports. Lois’ kind and compassionate nature will forever be missed by all who loved and cared for her.

Lois’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lois Lee Carder Holden. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

